$0.000581

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0006

The live COCO COIN price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $650.55K. The table above accurately updates our COCO price in real time. The price of COCO is down -1.16% since last hour, down -2.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.86M. COCO has a circulating supply of 34.20B coins and a max supply of 34.20B COCO.

COCO COIN Stats

What is the market cap of COCO COIN?

The current market cap of COCO COIN is $19.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COCO COIN?

Currently, 1.12B of COCO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $650.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.01%.

What is the current price of COCO COIN?

The price of 1 COCO COIN currently costs $0.0006.

How many COCO COIN are there?

The current circulating supply of COCO COIN is 34.20B. This is the total amount of COCO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of COCO COIN?

COCO COIN (COCO) currently ranks 1209 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.78M

-2.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1209

24H Volume

$ 650.55K

Circulating Supply

34,000,000,000

