The live COCOS BCX price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.00M. The table above accurately updates our COCOS price in real time. The price of COCOS is up 0.03% since last hour, down -15.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $71.05M. COCOS has a circulating supply of 71.05M coins and a max supply of 71.05M COCOS.

COCOS BCX Stats

What is the market cap of COCOS BCX?

The current market cap of COCOS BCX is $71.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COCOS BCX?

Currently, 1.00M of COCOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.00M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.41%.

What is the current price of COCOS BCX?

The price of 1 COCOS BCX currently costs $1.00.

How many COCOS BCX are there?

The current circulating supply of COCOS BCX is 71.05M. This is the total amount of COCOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of COCOS BCX?

COCOS BCX (COCOS) currently ranks 345 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 71.05M

-15.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#345

24H Volume

$ 1.00M

Circulating Supply

71,000,000

