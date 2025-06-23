Codec FlowCODEC
Live Codec Flow price updates and the latest Codec Flow news.
price
$0.00761
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.008
The live Codec Flow price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $362.13K. The table above accurately updates our CODEC price in real time. The price of CODEC is up 6.33% since last hour, up 41.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.61M. CODEC has a circulating supply of 999.90M coins and a max supply of 999.90M CODEC.
Codec Flow Stats
What is the market cap of Codec Flow?
The current market cap of Codec Flow is $7.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Codec Flow?
Currently, 47.60M of CODEC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $362.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.13%.
What is the current price of Codec Flow?
The price of 1 Codec Flow currently costs $0.008.
How many Codec Flow are there?
The current circulating supply of Codec Flow is 999.90M. This is the total amount of CODEC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Codec Flow?
Codec Flow (CODEC) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.61M
41.13 %
#1732
$ 362.13K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
