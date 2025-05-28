coinye

$0.00896

The live Coinye West price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $237.31K. The table above accurately updates our COINYE price in real time. The price of COINYE is down -2.83% since last hour, down -3.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.96M. COINYE has a circulating supply of 879.55M coins and a max supply of 1.00B COINYE.

Coinye West Stats

What is the market cap of Coinye West?

The current market cap of Coinye West is $8.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coinye West?

Currently, 26.47M of COINYE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $237.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.39%.

What is the current price of Coinye West?

The price of 1 Coinye West currently costs $0.009.

How many Coinye West are there?

The current circulating supply of Coinye West is 879.55M. This is the total amount of COINYE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coinye West?

Coinye West (COINYE) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.21M

-3.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 237.31K

Circulating Supply

880,000,000

