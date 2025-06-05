col

price

$0.182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.20

VS
USD
BTC

The live Clash of Lilliput price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.53K. The table above accurately updates our COL price in real time. The price of COL is up 7.49% since last hour, up 8.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $182.23M. COL has a circulating supply of 82.07M coins and a max supply of 1.00B COL.

Clash of Lilliput Stats

What is the market cap of Clash of Lilliput?

The current market cap of Clash of Lilliput is $14.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Clash of Lilliput?

Currently, 288.25K of COL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.57%.

What is the current price of Clash of Lilliput?

The price of 1 Clash of Lilliput currently costs $0.18.

How many Clash of Lilliput are there?

The current circulating supply of Clash of Lilliput is 82.07M. This is the total amount of COL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Clash of Lilliput?

Clash of Lilliput (COL) currently ranks 1299 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.96M

8.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1299

24H Volume

$ 52.53K

Circulating Supply

82,000,000

