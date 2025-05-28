colana

$0.0545

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.06

The live COLANA price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29M. The table above accurately updates our COLANA price in real time. The price of COLANA is up 18.83% since last hour, up 163.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.45M. COLANA has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M COLANA.

COLANA Stats

What is the market cap of COLANA?

The current market cap of COLANA is $5.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COLANA?

Currently, 23.69M of COLANA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 163.28%.

What is the current price of COLANA?

The price of 1 COLANA currently costs $0.05.

How many COLANA are there?

The current circulating supply of COLANA is 100.00M. This is the total amount of COLANA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of COLANA?

COLANA (COLANA) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.90M

163.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1709

24H Volume

$ 1.29M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

