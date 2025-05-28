collat

CollaterizeCOLLAT

Live Collaterize price updates and the latest Collaterize news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0645

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Collaterize price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.36M. The table above accurately updates our COLLAT price in real time. The price of COLLAT is down -1.79% since last hour, up 11.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.46M. COLLAT has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M COLLAT.

Collaterize Stats

What is the market cap of Collaterize?

The current market cap of Collaterize is $64.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Collaterize?

Currently, 98.64M of COLLAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.21%.

What is the current price of Collaterize?

The price of 1 Collaterize currently costs $0.06.

How many Collaterize are there?

The current circulating supply of Collaterize is 999.96M. This is the total amount of COLLAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Collaterize?

Collaterize (COLLAT) currently ranks 643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 64.46M

11.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#643

24H Volume

$ 6.36M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Collaterize news