$0.0338

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cointel price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.86M. The table above accurately updates our COLS price in real time. The price of COLS is down -0.16% since last hour, up 1.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $337.66M. COLS has a circulating supply of 400.00M coins and a max supply of 10.00B COLS.

Cointel Stats

What is the market cap of Cointel?

The current market cap of Cointel is $13.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cointel?

Currently, 55.01M of COLS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.08%.

What is the current price of Cointel?

The price of 1 Cointel currently costs $0.03.

How many Cointel are there?

The current circulating supply of Cointel is 400.00M. This is the total amount of COLS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cointel?

Cointel (COLS) currently ranks 1423 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.48M

1.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1423

24H Volume

$ 1.86M

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

