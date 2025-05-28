CompoundCOMP
Live Compound price updates and the latest Compound news.
price
sponsored by
$43.05
$0
(0%)
24h low
$41.62
24h high
$43.80
The live Compound price today is $43.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.80M. The table above accurately updates our COMP price in real time. The price of COMP is down -0.09% since last hour, up 1.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $430.50M. COMP has a circulating supply of 9.08M coins and a max supply of 10.00M COMP.
about Compound
What is Compound?
Compound is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol that enables users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into various pools supported by the platform. By depositing tokens into a Compound pool, users receive cTokens representing their stake in the pool. These cTokens can be redeemed for the underlying cryptocurrency initially deposited. Borrowers can also take secured loans from any Compound pool by depositing collateral, with interest rates varying depending on the borrowed asset.
Since its mainnet launch in September 2018, Compound has gained significant popularity, with over $800 million in total locked value.
Founders of Compound
Compound was founded in 2017 by Robert Leshner and Geoffrey Hayes, who both previously worked in high-profile roles at Postmates, an online food delivery service. Leshner serves as the CEO, while Hayes is the CTO of Compound Labs, Inc, the software development company behind the Compound protocol.
What Makes Compound Unique?
Compound aims to change the way cryptocurrencies sit idle on exchange platforms by offering an open lending platform. Users can deposit supported Ethereum tokens to earn interest on their balance or take out a secured loan in a trustless manner.
The community governance aspect of Compound sets it apart from similar protocols. Holders of COMP, the platform's native governance token, can propose changes to the protocol, debate, and vote on implementing suggested changes without any involvement from the Compound team.
COMP tokens can be purchased from third-party exchanges or earned by interacting with the Compound protocol, such as by depositing assets or taking out a loan.
Compound (COMP) Token Circulation
The total supply of COMP tokens is capped at 10 million, with approximately 3.3 million in circulation as of writing. Over a four-year period, just over 4.2 million tokens will be distributed to Compound users. Compound Labs, Inc shareholders will receive nearly 2.4 million COMP, while 2.2 million tokens will be distributed to the Compound founders and current team with a four-year vesting schedule.
Compound Network Security
The Compound platform relies on smart contracts to handle operations automatically, such as minting cTokens when Ethereum and ERC20 assets are deposited. The protocol enforces a collateralization factor for all assets supported by the platform, ensuring overcollateralization at all times. If collateral falls below the minimum maintenance level, it will be sold to liquidators at a 5% discount to maintain an acceptable collateralization factor.
This arrangement ensures borrowers maintain their collateral levels, provides a safety net for lenders, and creates an earning opportunity for liquidators.
Compound Stats
What is the market cap of Compound?
The current market cap of Compound is $390.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Compound?
Currently, 970.88K of COMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $41.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.31%.
What is the current price of Compound?
The price of 1 Compound currently costs $43.05.
How many Compound are there?
The current circulating supply of Compound is 9.08M. This is the total amount of COMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Compound?
Compound (COMP) currently ranks 201 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 390.97M
1.31 %
#201
$ 41.80M
9,100,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/