$6.87

$0

(0%)

24h low

$6.10

24h high

$6.77

VS
USD
BTC

The live Concentric.fi price today is $6.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.15K. The table above accurately updates our CONE price in real time. The price of CONE is up 8.68% since last hour, up 10.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.02M. CONE has a circulating supply of 294.19K coins and a max supply of 294.19K CONE.

Concentric.fi Stats

What is the market cap of Concentric.fi?

The current market cap of Concentric.fi is $1.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Concentric.fi?

Currently, 13.41K of CONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $92.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.11%.

What is the current price of Concentric.fi?

The price of 1 Concentric.fi currently costs $6.87.

How many Concentric.fi are there?

The current circulating supply of Concentric.fi is 294.19K. This is the total amount of CONE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Concentric.fi?

Concentric.fi (CONE) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.98M

10.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1726

24H Volume

$ 92.15K

Circulating Supply

290,000

