$0.108

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live Conscious Token price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.52K. The table above accurately updates our CONSCIOUS price in real time. The price of CONSCIOUS is down -0.11% since last hour, up 1.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $107.84M. CONSCIOUS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CONSCIOUS.

Conscious Token Stats

What is the market cap of Conscious Token?

The current market cap of Conscious Token is $107.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Conscious Token?

Currently, 487.01K of CONSCIOUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.37%.

What is the current price of Conscious Token?

The price of 1 Conscious Token currently costs $0.11.

How many Conscious Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Conscious Token is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CONSCIOUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Conscious Token?

Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) currently ranks 457 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 107.84M

1.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#457

24H Volume

$ 52.52K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

