conv

ConvergenceCONV

Live Convergence price updates and the latest Convergence news.

price

$0.00162

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Convergence price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.01M. The table above accurately updates our CONV price in real time. The price of CONV is up 16.74% since last hour, up 30.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.16M. CONV has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CONV.

Convergence Stats

What is the market cap of Convergence?

The current market cap of Convergence is $3.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Convergence?

Currently, 1.24B of CONV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.69%.

What is the current price of Convergence?

The price of 1 Convergence currently costs $0.002.

How many Convergence are there?

The current circulating supply of Convergence is 2.00B. This is the total amount of CONV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Convergence?

Convergence (CONV) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.40M

30.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 2.01M

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

