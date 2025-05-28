conx

$30.2

$0

(0%)

24h low

$28.24

24h high

$34.42

The live Connex price today is $30.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.57K. The table above accurately updates our CONX price in real time. The price of CONX is down -1.83% since last hour, up 2.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.02B. CONX has a circulating supply of 1.15M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CONX.

Connex Stats

What is the market cap of Connex?

The current market cap of Connex is $34.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Connex?

Currently, 1.67K of CONX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.59%.

What is the current price of Connex?

The price of 1 Connex currently costs $30.20.

How many Connex are there?

The current circulating supply of Connex is 1.15M. This is the total amount of CONX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Connex?

Connex (CONX) currently ranks 893 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 34.73M

2.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#893

24H Volume

$ 50.57K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

