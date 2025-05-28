cookie

$0.253

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.27

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cookie DAO price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.41M. The table above accurately updates our COOKIE price in real time. The price of COOKIE is down -0.04% since last hour, down -7.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $252.78M. COOKIE has a circulating supply of 514.21M coins and a max supply of 999.93M COOKIE.

Cookie DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Cookie DAO?

The current market cap of Cookie DAO is $130.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cookie DAO?

Currently, 238.95M of COOKIE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.32%.

What is the current price of Cookie DAO?

The price of 1 Cookie DAO currently costs $0.25.

How many Cookie DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Cookie DAO is 514.21M. This is the total amount of COOKIE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cookie DAO?

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) currently ranks 404 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 130.21M

-7.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#404

24H Volume

$ 60.41M

Circulating Supply

510,000,000

