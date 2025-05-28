copi

$0.0148

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cornucopias price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $156.38K. The table above accurately updates our COPI price in real time. The price of COPI is down -0.07% since last hour, up 0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.73M. COPI has a circulating supply of 1.03B coins and a max supply of 3.84B COPI.

Cornucopias Stats

What is the market cap of Cornucopias?

The current market cap of Cornucopias is $15.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cornucopias?

Currently, 10.58M of COPI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $156.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.47%.

What is the current price of Cornucopias?

The price of 1 Cornucopias currently costs $0.01.

How many Cornucopias are there?

The current circulating supply of Cornucopias is 1.03B. This is the total amount of COPI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cornucopias?

Cornucopias (COPI) currently ranks 1359 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.25M

0.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1359

24H Volume

$ 156.38K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

