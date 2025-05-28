Coq InuCOQ
Live Coq Inu price updates and the latest Coq Inu news.
$0.000000815
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000008
24h high
$0.0000008
The live Coq Inu price today is $0.0000008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.02M. The table above accurately updates our COQ price in real time. The price of COQ is up 0.38% since last hour, down -1.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.56M. COQ has a circulating supply of 69.42T coins and a max supply of 69.42T COQ.
Coq Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Coq Inu?
The current market cap of Coq Inu is $56.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Coq Inu?
Currently, 6.16T of COQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.28%.
What is the current price of Coq Inu?
The price of 1 Coq Inu currently costs $0.0000008.
How many Coq Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Coq Inu is 69.42T. This is the total amount of COQ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Coq Inu?
Coq Inu (COQ) currently ranks 689 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
