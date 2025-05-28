COQ AICOQAI
Live COQ AI price updates and the latest COQ AI news.
price
The live COQ AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our COQAI price in real time. The price of COQAI is up 28.89% since last hour, up 209.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.49M. COQAI has a circulating supply of 700.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B COQAI.
COQ AI Stats
What is the market cap of COQ AI?
The current market cap of COQ AI is $11.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of COQ AI?
Currently, 102.40M of COQAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 209.93%.
What is the current price of COQ AI?
The price of 1 COQ AI currently costs $0.02.
How many COQ AI are there?
The current circulating supply of COQ AI is 700.00M. This is the total amount of COQAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of COQ AI?
COQ AI (COQAI) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
