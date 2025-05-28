coral

$0.00136

The live Coral Protocol price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $257.92K. The table above accurately updates our CORAL price in real time. The price of CORAL is down -0.87% since last hour, down -1.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.57M. CORAL has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CORAL.

Coral Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Coral Protocol?

The current market cap of Coral Protocol is $13.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coral Protocol?

Currently, 190.12M of CORAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $257.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.53%.

What is the current price of Coral Protocol?

The price of 1 Coral Protocol currently costs $0.001.

How many Coral Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Coral Protocol is 10.00B. This is the total amount of CORAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coral Protocol?

Coral Protocol (CORAL) currently ranks 1421 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.57M

-1.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1421

24H Volume

$ 257.92K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

