The live Contentos price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.83M. The table above accurately updates our COS price in real time. The price of COS is down -0.72% since last hour, up 4.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.76M. COS has a circulating supply of 5.18B coins and a max supply of 9.90B COS.

What is the market cap of Contentos?

The current market cap of Contentos is $19.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Contentos?

Currently, 1.03B of COS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.04%.

What is the current price of Contentos?

The price of 1 Contentos currently costs $0.004.

How many Contentos are there?

The current circulating supply of Contentos is 5.18B. This is the total amount of COS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Contentos?

Contentos (COS) currently ranks 1219 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 19.23M

4.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1219

24H Volume

$ 3.83M

Circulating Supply

5,200,000,000

