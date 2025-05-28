Cost Hot DogCOST
Live Cost Hot Dog price updates and the latest Cost Hot Dog news.
price
$0.00846
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.01
The live Cost Hot Dog price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $603.28K. The table above accurately updates our COST price in real time. The price of COST is down -6.33% since last hour, down -3.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.03M. COST has a circulating supply of 949.39M coins and a max supply of 949.39M COST.
Cost Hot Dog Stats
What is the market cap of Cost Hot Dog?
The current market cap of Cost Hot Dog is $8.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cost Hot Dog?
Currently, 71.29M of COST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $603.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.23%.
What is the current price of Cost Hot Dog?
The price of 1 Cost Hot Dog currently costs $0.008.
How many Cost Hot Dog are there?
The current circulating supply of Cost Hot Dog is 949.39M. This is the total amount of COST that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cost Hot Dog?
Cost Hot Dog (COST) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.36M
-3.23 %
#1742
$ 603.28K
950,000,000
