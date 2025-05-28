COTI positions itself as the first enterprise-grade fintech platform, enabling organizations to build their own payment solutions and digitize any currency to save time and money. COTI is among the first blockchain protocols optimized for decentralized payments, designed for use by merchants, governments, payment DApps, and stablecoin issuers.

COTI Pay is the platform's first application, offering a comprehensive finance solution on the blockchain. The COTI Group was established in March 2017, and the Staking Platform was launched on January 1, 2020.

The COTI ecosystem aims to address challenges associated with traditional finance, such as latency, fees, global inclusion, and risks, by introducing a DAG-based protocol and infrastructure that is scalable, private, inclusive, and fast.

What Makes COTI Unique?

COTI's platform allows companies to create advanced fintech products effortlessly, saving time, data, and money. COTI Pay can process various payment types, including online and offline payments, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, credit cards, and native coins. It also features built-in financing with interest earned on deposits and loans, connecting with the white-label payment network.

The white-label payment network serves as a global payment network for users and merchants, enabling transactions through a digital wallet, native coins, and more.

COTI is also the first platform optimized for creating stablecoins, allowing users to issue their own stablecoins and regain full control over their money and data.

How Is the COTI Network Secured?

COTI's infrastructure is based on the DAG protocol and the Trustchain algorithm. Above this infrastructure layer lies the services layer called Coti X, which offers KYC and compliance, interoperability exchange, buyer-seller protections, and stability frameworks. The COTIPLAY layer provides externally developed stablecoins, externally developed payment apps, and more.

COTI uses a hash table as its data structure, based on chaining, which secures the computing and privacy of customers. The COTI protocols enhance the system's security for both buyers and sellers.

COTI's ecosystem also provides robust cybersecurity measures to ensure data integrity and confidentiality. The COTI wallet, based on the React Native Framework, offers cross-platform functionality and portability. The wallet requires user credentials and pairs with a 2FA login to establish a connection with the node manager. All communication requires the wallet's seed, ensuring message validation and preventing spoofing or manipulation within the system."