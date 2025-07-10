cots

Children Of The SkyCOTS

Live Children Of The Sky price updates and the latest Children Of The Sky news.

price

$0.0141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Children Of The Sky price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.45M. The table above accurately updates our COTS price in real time. The price of COTS is up 0.29% since last hour, down -1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.12M. COTS has a circulating supply of 999.91M coins and a max supply of 999.91M COTS.

Children Of The Sky Stats

What is the market cap of Children Of The Sky?

The current market cap of Children Of The Sky is $14.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Children Of The Sky?

Currently, 102.96M of COTS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.64%.

What is the current price of Children Of The Sky?

The price of 1 Children Of The Sky currently costs $0.01.

How many Children Of The Sky are there?

The current circulating supply of Children Of The Sky is 999.91M. This is the total amount of COTS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Children Of The Sky?

Children Of The Sky (COTS) currently ranks 1384 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.01M

-1.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1384

24H Volume

$ 1.45M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

