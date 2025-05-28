cow

Live CoW Protocol price updates and the latest CoW Protocol news.

$0.467

The live CoW Protocol price today is $0.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.09M. The table above accurately updates our COW price in real time. The price of COW is down -0.84% since last hour, up 2.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $467.15M. COW has a circulating supply of 474.59M coins and a max supply of 1.00B COW.

What is the market cap of CoW Protocol?

The current market cap of CoW Protocol is $220.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CoW Protocol?

Currently, 143.62M of COW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.75%.

What is the current price of CoW Protocol?

The price of 1 CoW Protocol currently costs $0.47.

How many CoW Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of CoW Protocol is 474.59M. This is the total amount of COW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CoW Protocol?

CoW Protocol (COW) currently ranks 294 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 220.86M

2.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#294

24H Volume

$ 67.09M

Circulating Supply

470,000,000

