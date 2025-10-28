MoontaxCPAI
The live Moontax price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $128.25K. The table above accurately updates our CPAI price in real time. The price of CPAI is down -2.13% since last hour, up 0.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.88M. CPAI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CPAI.
Moontax Stats
What is the market cap of Moontax?
The current market cap of Moontax is $10.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Moontax?
Currently, 1.30M of CPAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $128.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.85%.
What is the current price of Moontax?
The price of 1 Moontax currently costs $0.1.
How many Moontax are there?
The current circulating supply of Moontax is 100.00M. This is the total amount of CPAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Moontax?
Moontax (CPAI) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
