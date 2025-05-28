cre

price

$0.00614

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Carry price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.27M. The table above accurately updates our CRE price in real time. The price of CRE is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.35M. CRE has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CRE.

Carry Stats

What is the market cap of Carry?

The current market cap of Carry is $61.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Carry?

Currently, 858.45M of CRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of Carry?

The price of 1 Carry currently costs $0.006.

How many Carry are there?

The current circulating supply of Carry is 10.00B. This is the total amount of CRE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Carry?

Carry (CRE) currently ranks 417 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 61.32M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#417

24H Volume

$ 5.27M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

