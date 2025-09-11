crepe

CREPECREPE

Live CREPE price updates and the latest CREPE news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000166

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00001

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live CREPE price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.19M. The table above accurately updates our CREPE price in real time. The price of CREPE is up 12.77% since last hour, up 51.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.44M. CREPE has a circulating supply of 690.00B coins and a max supply of 690.00B CREPE.

CREPE Stats

What is the market cap of CREPE?

The current market cap of CREPE is $11.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CREPE?

Currently, 71.79B of CREPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 51.37%.

What is the current price of CREPE?

The price of 1 CREPE currently costs $0.00002.

How many CREPE are there?

The current circulating supply of CREPE is 690.00B. This is the total amount of CREPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CREPE?

CREPE (CREPE) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.84M

51.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 1.19M

Circulating Supply

690,000,000,000

latest CREPE news