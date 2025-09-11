CREPECREPE
Live CREPE price updates and the latest CREPE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000166
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00001
24h high
$0.00002
The live CREPE price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.19M. The table above accurately updates our CREPE price in real time. The price of CREPE is up 12.77% since last hour, up 51.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.44M. CREPE has a circulating supply of 690.00B coins and a max supply of 690.00B CREPE.
CREPE Stats
What is the market cap of CREPE?
The current market cap of CREPE is $11.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CREPE?
Currently, 71.79B of CREPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 51.37%.
What is the current price of CREPE?
The price of 1 CREPE currently costs $0.00002.
How many CREPE are there?
The current circulating supply of CREPE is 690.00B. This is the total amount of CREPE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CREPE?
CREPE (CREPE) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.84M
51.37 %
#1692
$ 1.19M
690,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/