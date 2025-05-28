crgpt

$0.328

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.29

24h high

$0.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live CryptoGPT price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $125.68K. The table above accurately updates our CRGPT price in real time. The price of CRGPT is up 0.35% since last hour, up 3.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.56M. CRGPT has a circulating supply of 19.76M coins and a max supply of 19.99M CRGPT.

CryptoGPT Stats

What is the market cap of CryptoGPT?

The current market cap of CryptoGPT is $6.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CryptoGPT?

Currently, 382.90K of CRGPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $125.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.72%.

What is the current price of CryptoGPT?

The price of 1 CryptoGPT currently costs $0.33.

How many CryptoGPT are there?

The current circulating supply of CryptoGPT is 19.76M. This is the total amount of CRGPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CryptoGPT?

CryptoGPT (CRGPT) currently ranks 1657 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.48M

3.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1657

24H Volume

$ 125.68K

Circulating Supply

20,000,000

