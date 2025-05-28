croid

$0.0525

The live Cronos ID price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our CROID price in real time. The price of CROID is down -0.90% since last hour, up 60.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $52.48M. CROID has a circulating supply of 154.30M coins and a max supply of 999.54M CROID.

Cronos ID Stats

What is the market cap of Cronos ID?

The current market cap of Cronos ID is $8.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cronos ID?

Currently, 24.34M of CROID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 60.83%.

What is the current price of Cronos ID?

The price of 1 Cronos ID currently costs $0.05.

How many Cronos ID are there?

The current circulating supply of Cronos ID is 154.30M. This is the total amount of CROID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cronos ID?

Cronos ID (CROID) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

