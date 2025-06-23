CrossCROSS
Live Cross price updates and the latest Cross news.
price
$0.06
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.07
The live Cross price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.92M. The table above accurately updates our CROSS price in real time. The price of CROSS is down -15.47% since last hour, down -15.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.98M. CROSS has a circulating supply of 350.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CROSS.
Cross Stats
What is the market cap of Cross?
The current market cap of Cross is $20.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cross?
Currently, 98.64M of CROSS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.47%.
What is the current price of Cross?
The price of 1 Cross currently costs $0.06.
How many Cross are there?
The current circulating supply of Cross is 350.00M. This is the total amount of CROSS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cross?
Cross (CROSS) currently ranks 1118 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 20.64M
-15.47 %
#1118
$ 5.92M
350,000,000
