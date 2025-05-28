crt

CarrotCRT

Live Carrot price updates and the latest Carrot news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$108.45

$0

(0%)

24h low

$108.31

24h high

$108.51

VS
USD
BTC

The live Carrot price today is $108.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.66K. The table above accurately updates our CRT price in real time. The price of CRT is down -0.00% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.75M. CRT has a circulating supply of 136.02K coins and a max supply of 136.02K CRT.

Carrot Stats

What is the market cap of Carrot?

The current market cap of Carrot is $14.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Carrot?

Currently, 660.79 of CRT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of Carrot?

The price of 1 Carrot currently costs $108.45.

How many Carrot are there?

The current circulating supply of Carrot is 136.02K. This is the total amount of CRT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Carrot?

Carrot (CRT) currently ranks 1372 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.75M

0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1372

24H Volume

$ 71.66K

Circulating Supply

140,000

latest Carrot news