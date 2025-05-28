CRT AI NetworkCRTAI
Live CRT AI Network price updates and the latest CRT AI Network news.
price
$0.0148
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live CRT AI Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $748.82K. The table above accurately updates our CRTAI price in real time. The price of CRTAI is down -5.66% since last hour, down -7.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.78M. CRTAI has a circulating supply of 248.20M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CRTAI.
CRT AI Network Stats
What is the market cap of CRT AI Network?
The current market cap of CRT AI Network is $3.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CRT AI Network?
Currently, 50.67M of CRTAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $748.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.90%.
What is the current price of CRT AI Network?
The price of 1 CRT AI Network currently costs $0.01.
How many CRT AI Network are there?
The current circulating supply of CRT AI Network is 248.20M. This is the total amount of CRTAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CRT AI Network?
CRT AI Network (CRTAI) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.67M
-7.90 %
#1737
$ 748.82K
250,000,000
