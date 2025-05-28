CratosCRTS
Live Cratos price updates and the latest Cratos news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000309
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0003
24h high
$0.0003
The live Cratos price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $842.67K. The table above accurately updates our CRTS price in real time. The price of CRTS is up 0.87% since last hour, up 0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.87M. CRTS has a circulating supply of 62.86B coins and a max supply of 100.00B CRTS.
Cratos Stats
What is the market cap of Cratos?
The current market cap of Cratos is $19.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cratos?
Currently, 2.73B of CRTS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $842.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.22%.
What is the current price of Cratos?
The price of 1 Cratos currently costs $0.0003.
How many Cratos are there?
The current circulating supply of Cratos is 62.86B. This is the total amount of CRTS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cratos?
Cratos (CRTS) currently ranks 1216 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.41M
0.22 %
#1216
$ 842.67K
63,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/