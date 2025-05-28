Curve Finance is the largest DEX by TVL and ranks second in daily trading volume. Its primary chain is Ethereum (around 90% of TVL and 95% of volume) but is also deployed on Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche. To view detailed metrics on Curve Finance, see our Dune Asset Profile.

Curve rose to dominance by pioneering the StableSwap, an AMM model that distributes liquidity more efficiently for pools of like-kind assets such as stablecoins or liquid staking derivatives. Curve also launched V2 pools that use a concentrated liquidity AMM to support pairings between volatile assets. Curve is currently in the process of launching a stablecoin based around a new AMM model, the Lending-Liquidating AMM Algorithm (LLAMMA) which is a cross between a traditional AMM and a lending market. Instead of liquidation resulting in loss of collateral, LLAMMA will gradually shift user deposits between the collateral and crvUSD as the price of the collateral changes.