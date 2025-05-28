cryo

CryoDAOCRYO

Live CryoDAO price updates and the latest CryoDAO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$4.29

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.45

24h high

$4.60

VS
USD
BTC

The live CryoDAO price today is $4.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $583.12K. The table above accurately updates our CRYO price in real time. The price of CRYO is down -4.64% since last hour, down -4.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.97M. CRYO has a circulating supply of 2.97M coins and a max supply of 4.42M CRYO.

CryoDAO Stats

What is the market cap of CryoDAO?

The current market cap of CryoDAO is $13.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CryoDAO?

Currently, 135.92K of CRYO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $583.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.69%.

What is the current price of CryoDAO?

The price of 1 CryoDAO currently costs $4.29.

How many CryoDAO are there?

The current circulating supply of CryoDAO is 2.97M. This is the total amount of CRYO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CryoDAO?

CryoDAO (CRYO) currently ranks 1620 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.27M

-4.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1620

24H Volume

$ 583.12K

Circulating Supply

3,000,000

latest CryoDAO news