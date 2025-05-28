crypto

The live Cryptocurrency Coin price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $688.91K. The table above accurately updates our CRYPTO price in real time. The price of CRYPTO is up 22.29% since last hour, up 39.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.46M. CRYPTO has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M CRYPTO.

Cryptocurrency Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Cryptocurrency Coin?

The current market cap of Cryptocurrency Coin is $7.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cryptocurrency Coin?

Currently, 92.39M of CRYPTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $688.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 39.42%.

What is the current price of Cryptocurrency Coin?

The price of 1 Cryptocurrency Coin currently costs $0.007.

How many Cryptocurrency Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Cryptocurrency Coin is 999.98M. This is the total amount of CRYPTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cryptocurrency Coin?

Cryptocurrency Coin (CRYPTO) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

