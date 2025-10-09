ComsatsCSAS
Live Comsats price updates and the latest Comsats news.
price
$0.00552
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.006
The live Comsats price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $540.08K. The table above accurately updates our CSAS price in real time. The price of CSAS is down -3.24% since last hour, down -10.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.52M. CSAS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CSAS.
Comsats Stats
What is the market cap of Comsats?
The current market cap of Comsats is $5.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Comsats?
Currently, 97.84M of CSAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $540.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.11%.
What is the current price of Comsats?
The price of 1 Comsats currently costs $0.006.
How many Comsats are there?
The current circulating supply of Comsats is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CSAS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Comsats?
Comsats (CSAS) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.65M
-10.11 %
#1743
$ 540.08K
1,000,000,000
