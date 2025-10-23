CSI888CSI
Live CSI888 price updates and the latest CSI888 news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00588
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.007
The live CSI888 price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.49M. The table above accurately updates our CSI price in real time. The price of CSI is up 8.85% since last hour, up 7.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.22M. CSI has a circulating supply of 888.00M coins and a max supply of 888.00M CSI.
CSI888 Stats
What is the market cap of CSI888?
The current market cap of CSI888 is $5.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CSI888?
Currently, 253.63M of CSI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.02%.
What is the current price of CSI888?
The price of 1 CSI888 currently costs $0.006.
How many CSI888 are there?
The current circulating supply of CSI888 is 888.00M. This is the total amount of CSI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CSI888?
CSI888 (CSI) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.90M
7.02 %
#1743
$ 1.49M
890,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Prediction markets are entering a structural growth phase, with sports now accounting for the majority of trading volume. Sire and Score provide a new way to access this expanding market. Sire leverages Score’s AI-driven models to identify mispriced odds and generate uncorrelated yield opportunities. The upcoming vault products also offer indirect exposure to potential Polymarket and Kalshi airdrops. Together, they position sports as a new frontier for systematic alpha generation onchain.
by Kunal Doshi
/
Research
Meteora’s TGE will take place on Thursday, October 23. At launch, 48% of MET’s supply will be circulating, a relatively high float compared to other notable token launches on Solana. Meteora has become a key player in Solana's DEX landscape, strengthening its distribution via Jupiter and its partnership with select launchpad partners like Believe, positioning as the go-to venue for high profile launches like TRUMP and WLFI. In our view, a P/S between 6x and 10x is most likely for MET at launch based on how RAY and ORCA have been historically priced by the market. As such, we could reasonably expect MET to trade between $450M and $1.1B after TGE (circulating market cap).