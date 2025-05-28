Carbon BrowserCSIX
$0.00659
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.007
The live Carbon Browser price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $921.18K. The table above accurately updates our CSIX price in real time. The price of CSIX is up 0.07% since last hour, up 0.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.04M. CSIX has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 916.32M CSIX.
Carbon Browser Stats
What is the market cap of Carbon Browser?
The current market cap of Carbon Browser is $6.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Carbon Browser?
Currently, 139.73M of CSIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $921.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.74%.
What is the current price of Carbon Browser?
The price of 1 Carbon Browser currently costs $0.007.
How many Carbon Browser are there?
The current circulating supply of Carbon Browser is 999.99M. This is the total amount of CSIX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Carbon Browser?
Carbon Browser (CSIX) currently ranks 1689 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 6.59M
0.74 %
#1689
$ 921.18K
1,000,000,000
