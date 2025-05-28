csun

price

$0.00401

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Caprisun price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $333.06K. The table above accurately updates our CSUN price in real time. The price of CSUN is up 1.18% since last hour, up 9.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.01M. CSUN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CSUN.

Caprisun Stats

What is the market cap of Caprisun?

The current market cap of Caprisun is $4.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Caprisun?

Currently, 83.09M of CSUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $333.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.42%.

What is the current price of Caprisun?

The price of 1 Caprisun currently costs $0.004.

How many Caprisun are there?

The current circulating supply of Caprisun is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CSUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Caprisun?

Caprisun (CSUN) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.52M

9.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 333.06K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

