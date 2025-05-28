ctb

$24.48

$0

(0%)

24h low

$23.01

24h high

$24.97

VS
USD
BTC

The live Content Bitcoin price today is $24.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $116.54K. The table above accurately updates our CTB price in real time. The price of CTB is up 1.20% since last hour, up 2.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.48B. CTB has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CTB.

Content Bitcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Content Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Content Bitcoin is $12.29B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Content Bitcoin?

Currently, 4.76K of CTB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $116.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.55%.

What is the current price of Content Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Content Bitcoin currently costs $24.48.

How many Content Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Content Bitcoin is 500.00M. This is the total amount of CTB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Content Bitcoin?

Content Bitcoin (CTB) currently ranks 20 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.29B

2.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#20

24H Volume

$ 116.54K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

