$0.273
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.15
24h high
$0.68
The live City Tycoon Games price today is $0.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $152.66K. The table above accurately updates our CTG price in real time. The price of CTG is down -24.00% since last hour, up 68.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $273.18M. CTG has a circulating supply of 12.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CTG.
City Tycoon Games Stats
What is the market cap of City Tycoon Games?
The current market cap of City Tycoon Games is $3.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of City Tycoon Games?
Currently, 558.83K of CTG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $152.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 68.19%.
What is the current price of City Tycoon Games?
The price of 1 City Tycoon Games currently costs $0.27.
How many City Tycoon Games are there?
The current circulating supply of City Tycoon Games is 12.00M. This is the total amount of CTG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of City Tycoon Games?
City Tycoon Games (CTG) currently ranks 1708 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 3.48M
68.19 %
#1708
$ 152.66K
12,000,000
