ctk

ShentuCTK

Live Shentu price updates and the latest Shentu news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.364

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.35

24h high

$0.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shentu price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.96M. The table above accurately updates our CTK price in real time. The price of CTK is up 1.23% since last hour, up 2.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.29M. CTK has a circulating supply of 145.69M coins and a max supply of 146.46M CTK.

Shentu Stats

What is the market cap of Shentu?

The current market cap of Shentu is $53.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shentu?

Currently, 5.38M of CTK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.26%.

What is the current price of Shentu?

The price of 1 Shentu currently costs $0.36.

How many Shentu are there?

The current circulating supply of Shentu is 145.69M. This is the total amount of CTK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shentu?

Shentu (CTK) currently ranks 716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 53.01M

2.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#716

24H Volume

$ 1.96M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

latest Shentu news