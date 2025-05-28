ctrl

$0.0485

The live Ctrl price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.17M. The table above accurately updates our CTRL price in real time. The price of CTRL is up 0.53% since last hour, down -1.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.65M. CTRL has a circulating supply of 240.00M coins and a max supply of 240.00M CTRL.

Ctrl Stats

What is the market cap of Ctrl?

The current market cap of Ctrl is $11.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ctrl?

Currently, 127.14M of CTRL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.16%.

What is the current price of Ctrl?

The price of 1 Ctrl currently costs $0.05.

How many Ctrl are there?

The current circulating supply of Ctrl is 240.00M. This is the total amount of CTRL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ctrl?

Ctrl (CTRL) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.64M

-1.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 6.17M

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

