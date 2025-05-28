ctxc

The live Cortex price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.19M. The table above accurately updates our CTXC price in real time. The price of CTXC is up 0.33% since last hour, up 0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.28M. CTXC has a circulating supply of 229.88M coins and a max supply of 299.79M CTXC.

Cortex Stats

What is the market cap of Cortex?

The current market cap of Cortex is $20.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cortex?

Currently, 46.05M of CTXC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.21%.

What is the current price of Cortex?

The price of 1 Cortex currently costs $0.09.

How many Cortex are there?

The current circulating supply of Cortex is 229.88M. This is the total amount of CTXC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cortex?

Cortex (CTXC) currently ranks 1182 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.92M

0.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1182

24H Volume

$ 4.19M

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

