CudisCUDIS
Live Cudis price updates and the latest Cudis news.
price
$0.113
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.11
24h high
$0.12
The live Cudis price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.59M. The table above accurately updates our CUDIS price in real time. The price of CUDIS is up 0.30% since last hour, up 0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $113.09M. CUDIS has a circulating supply of 247.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CUDIS.
Cudis Stats
What is the market cap of Cudis?
The current market cap of Cudis is $27.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cudis?
Currently, 190.96M of CUDIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.30%.
What is the current price of Cudis?
The price of 1 Cudis currently costs $0.11.
How many Cudis are there?
The current circulating supply of Cudis is 247.50M. This is the total amount of CUDIS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cudis?
Cudis (CUDIS) currently ranks 969 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 27.99M
0.30 %
#969
$ 21.59M
250,000,000
