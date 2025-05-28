cummies

$0.00796

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.02

The live CumRocket price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.59M. The table above accurately updates our CUMMIES price in real time. The price of CUMMIES is down -8.39% since last hour, up 88.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.52M. CUMMIES has a circulating supply of 1.32B coins and a max supply of 1.32B CUMMIES.

CumRocket Stats

What is the market cap of CumRocket?

The current market cap of CumRocket is $11.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CumRocket?

Currently, 1.33B of CUMMIES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 88.80%.

What is the current price of CumRocket?

The price of 1 CumRocket currently costs $0.008.

How many CumRocket are there?

The current circulating supply of CumRocket is 1.32B. This is the total amount of CUMMIES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CumRocket?

CumRocket (CUMMIES) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.31M

88.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 10.59M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

