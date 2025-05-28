Celo Dollars (cUSD) are a stablecoins that follow the US Dollar and are native to the Celo blockchain's Reserve system. The Celo Reserve is a system of smart contracts that uses a portfolio of cryptocurrencies to expand and contract the supply cUSD, similar to MakerDAO's lending protocol. cUSD is backed in part by Celo's native asset CELO, along with other digital assets, including BTC, ETH, and other stablecoins. Users can send and receive cUSD by using a wallet that supports, such as the Valora wallet, which can transfer Celo-based digital currencies directly to phone numbers.