$0.0249

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live cUSDC price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.03K. The table above accurately updates our CUSDC price in real time. The price of CUSDC is up 0.00% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.53M. CUSDC has a circulating supply of 1.35B coins and a max supply of 1.35B CUSDC.

cUSDC Stats

What is the market cap of cUSDC?

The current market cap of cUSDC is $33.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of cUSDC?

Currently, 3.22M of CUSDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of cUSDC?

The price of 1 cUSDC currently costs $0.02.

How many cUSDC are there?

The current circulating supply of cUSDC is 1.35B. This is the total amount of CUSDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of cUSDC?

cUSDC (CUSDC) currently ranks 870 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.53M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#870

24H Volume

$ 80.03K

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

