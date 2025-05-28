cvx

The live Convex Finance price today is $3.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.13M. The table above accurately updates our CVX price in real time. The price of CVX is down -0.07% since last hour, up 1.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $333.65M. CVX has a circulating supply of 81.99M coins and a max supply of 99.90M CVX.

What is the market cap of Convex Finance?

The current market cap of Convex Finance is $273.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Convex Finance?

Currently, 3.03M of CVX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.37%.

What is the current price of Convex Finance?

The price of 1 Convex Finance currently costs $3.34.

How many Convex Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Convex Finance is 81.99M. This is the total amount of CVX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Convex Finance?

Convex Finance (CVX) currently ranks 258 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 273.92M

1.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#258

24H Volume

$ 10.13M

Circulating Supply

82,000,000

