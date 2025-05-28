cweb

The live Coinweb price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $204.00K. The table above accurately updates our CWEB price in real time. The price of CWEB is up 0.94% since last hour, up 11.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.33M. CWEB has a circulating supply of 6.05B coins and a max supply of 7.61B CWEB.

Coinweb Stats

What is the market cap of Coinweb?

The current market cap of Coinweb is $27.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coinweb?

Currently, 45.20M of CWEB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $204.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.63%.

What is the current price of Coinweb?

The price of 1 Coinweb currently costs $0.005.

How many Coinweb are there?

The current circulating supply of Coinweb is 6.05B. This is the total amount of CWEB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coinweb?

Coinweb (CWEB) currently ranks 1033 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 27.32M

11.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1033

24H Volume

$ 204.00K

Circulating Supply

6,100,000,000

